ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 63 with a mean TP of 67.62. Now with the previous closing price of 55.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.64 while the 200 day moving average is 48.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $75,217m. Company Website: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.