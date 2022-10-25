ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 149 and 87 with a mean TP of 128.06. Now with the previous closing price of 124.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 110.95 and the 200 day MA is 100.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $159,307m. Company Website: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $163,875m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.