ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167 and 104 with the average target price sitting at 138.67. Now with the previous closing price of 116.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.67 while the 200 day moving average is 107.77. The market cap for the company is $147,036m. Find out more information at: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $175,183m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.