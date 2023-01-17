ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 101 calculating the mean target price we have 138.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 108.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $151,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $174,021m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.