ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 63 and has a mean target at 67.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 54.61 and the 200 day moving average is 49.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $80,709m. Company Website: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.