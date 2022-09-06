ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 83.9 with a mean TP of 121.09. Now with the previous closing price of 107.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 95.62 while the 200 day moving average is 93.19. The company has a market cap of $140,364m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $158,065m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.