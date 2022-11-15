ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) have now 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 134.83. With the stocks previous close at 133.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 118 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.64. The market cap for the company is $165,765m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $167,479m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.