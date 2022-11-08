ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 167 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 133.46. Now with the previous closing price of 132.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day MA is 115.45 while the 200 day moving average is 102.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $171,783m. Find out more information at: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $173,263m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.