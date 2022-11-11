Conduit Holdings Ltd 35.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit Holdings Ltd with ticker (LON:CRE) now has a potential upside of 35.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 570 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Conduit Holdings Ltd share price of 367 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.5%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 368 (52 week high) with an average of 118,220 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £607,302,755.



Conduit Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Conduit Reinsurance Limited, provides reinsurance products and services to its clients worldwide. The Company’s underwriting business is comprised of three segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty. The Property segment covers natural catastrophe losses, such as windstorm and earthquake losses, primarily from assuming risks associated with property treaties. The natural catastrophe risk is written across both the United States and internationally on an excess of loss and capped quota share basis. The Company underwrites a balanced portfolio of casualty classes of business, comprised of both excess of loss and proportional contracts, on a worldwide basis. The Company’s specialty classes of business are written on both an excess of loss and proportional basis and provides reinsurance coverage against physical damage (short-tail) or against legal liability (long-tail) losses.







