Conduit Holdings Ltd 26.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit Holdings Ltd with ticker (LON:CRE) now has a potential upside of 26.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 620 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Conduit Holdings Ltd share price of 456 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 26.4%. Trading has ranged between 449 (52 week low) and 568 (52 week high) with an average of 103,563 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £739,876,101.



Conduit Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-based company. It is engaged in reinsurance underwriting business focusing on producing risk adjusted returns from a diversified and focused business plan. The Company is focused on reinsurance in property, casualty and specialty classes.







