Concrete Pumping Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 97.4% Upside

Concrete Pumping Holdings with ticker code (BBCP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 97.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.39 and the 200 day MA is 4.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $116m. Visit the company website at: http://www.concretepumpingholdings.com

Concrete Pumping Holdings provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

