Concrete Pumping Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.5% Upside

Concrete Pumping Holdings found using ticker (BBCP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 87.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.18 and the 200 day MA is 4.24. The market cap for the company is $118m. Visit the company website at: http://www.concretepumpingholdings.com

Concrete Pumping Holdings provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

