Concrete Pumping Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.8% Upside

Concrete Pumping Holdings with ticker code (BBCP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 3 and has a mean target at 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 83.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.43 and the 200 day moving average is 4.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $111m. Visit the company website at: http://www.concretepumpingholdings.com

Concrete Pumping Holdings provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn