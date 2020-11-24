Concho Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Concho Resources Inc. with ticker code (CXO) now have 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 50 and has a mean target at 63.67. With the stocks previous close at 57.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.66 and the 200 day moving average is 51.19. The company has a market cap of $12,165m. Find out more information at: http://www.concho.com

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.