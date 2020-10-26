Concho Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

Concho Resources Inc. with ticker code (CXO) have now 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 71.31. Now with the previous closing price of 46.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.9%. The 50 day MA is 45.82 while the 200 day moving average is 51.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,220m. Company Website: http://www.concho.com

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

