Concho Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.7% Upside

Concho Resources Inc. found using ticker (CXO) now have 35 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 71.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.47 and the 200 day MA is 52.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,296m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.concho.com

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn