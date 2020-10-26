ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 37.74. With the stocks previous close at 37.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.15 and the 200 day moving average is 35.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,564m. Find out more information at: http://www.conagrabrands.com

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

