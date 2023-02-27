ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 41.13. Now with the previous closing price of 36.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.33. The market cap for the company is $17,411m. Company Website: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $19,679m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.