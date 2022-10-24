Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 33 with a mean TP of 36.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.26 and the 200 day moving average is 34.14. The company has a market cap of $16,625m. Find out more information at: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $17,661m based on the market concensus.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

