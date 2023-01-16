Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

ConAgra Brands found using ticker (CAG) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 41.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.68 while the 200 day moving average is 35.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,022m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $19,752m based on the market concensus.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

