ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

ConAgra Brands found using ticker (CAG) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 34 with a mean TP of 37.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.08 and the 200 day moving average is 35.2. The company has a market cap of $15,131m. Company Website: http://www.conagrabrands.com

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.