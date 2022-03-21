ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

ConAgra Brands found using ticker (CAG) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 36.76. With the stocks previous close at 31.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,331m. Company Website: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $17,756m based on the market concensus.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, luding meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was orporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.