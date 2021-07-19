Twitter
ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

ConAgra Brands found using ticker (CAG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 34 with a mean TP of 39.18. Now with the previous closing price of 34.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 36.46 and the 200 day MA is 36.33. The company has a market cap of $16,949m. Company Website: http://www.conagrabrands.com

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

