ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 34 with a mean TP of 37.17. Now with the previous closing price of 33.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 33.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,273m. Find out more information at: http://www.conagrabrands.com

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.