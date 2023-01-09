ConAgra Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 31 with a mean TP of 38.63. With the stocks previous close at 39.97 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.91. The company has a market cap of $19,630m. Find out more information at: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $18,972m based on the market concensus.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.