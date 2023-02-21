Comstock Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Comstock Resources, Inc. with ticker code (CRK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 15.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The day 50 moving average is 13.12 and the 200 day MA is 16.09. The market cap for the company is $2,819m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,239m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.