Comstock Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Comstock Resources, Inc. with ticker code (CRK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 15.05. Now with the previous closing price of 13.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.62 and the 200 day MA is 15.91. The company has a market cap of $3,655m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,177m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.