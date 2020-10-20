Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 8.51. Now with the previous closing price of 5.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 50.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.08 and the 200 day moving average is 5.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,305m. Company Website: http://www.crkfrisco.com

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

