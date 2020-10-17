Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.1% Upside

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 8.51. With the stocks previous close at 5.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 50.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.1 and the 200 day MA is 5.59. The market cap for the company is $1,328m. Company Website: http://www.crkfrisco.com

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

