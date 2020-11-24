Twitter
Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 5 and has a mean target at 8.57. Now with the previous closing price of 4.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 87.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.19 while the 200 day moving average is 5.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,088m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crkfrisco.com

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

