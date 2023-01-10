Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 14 with a mean TP of 20.08. Now with the previous closing price of 12.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 58.4%. The 50 day MA is 16.34 and the 200 day MA is 16.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,999m. Company Website: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,749m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.