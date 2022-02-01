Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.2% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.48. With the stocks previous close at 7.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.35 and the 200 day MA is 7.43. The company has a market cap of $1,812m. Company Website: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $2,848m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.