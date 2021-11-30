Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.0% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13.14. Now with the previous closing price of 8.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,961m. Find out more information at: http://www.comstockresources.com

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.