Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.9% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 20.75. Now with the previous closing price of 13.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 51.9%. The 50 day MA is 16.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,205m. Find out more information at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,868m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.