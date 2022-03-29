Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 7.5 calculating the average target price we see 13.46. With the stocks previous close at 12.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 8.68 and the 200 day MA is 8.08. The market cap for the company is $2,998m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,147m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.