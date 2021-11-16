Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 13.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,162m. Find out more information at: http://www.comstockresources.com

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.