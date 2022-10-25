Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 12 and has a mean target at 22.36. With the stocks previous close at 16.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The day 50 moving average is 18.39 while the 200 day moving average is 14.4. The market cap for the company is $3,908m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $5,286m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

