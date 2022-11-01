Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 22.73. Now with the previous closing price of 17.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.36 and the 200 day MA is 14.67. The market cap for the company is $4,379m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $5,573m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.