Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 15 and has a mean target at 23.17. With the stocks previous close at 18.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.06 and the 200 day MA is 15.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,231m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $5,187m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.