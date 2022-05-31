Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 20.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 15.35 and the 200 day moving average is 10.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,810m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,932m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.