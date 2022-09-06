Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Comstock Resources found using ticker (CRK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 19.05. Now with the previous closing price of 18.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.75. The company has a market cap of $4,474m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,512m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.