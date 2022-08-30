Comstock Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

Comstock Resources with ticker code (CRK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.05. Now with the previous closing price of 20.32 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 15.19 and the 200 day moving average is 12.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,843m. Company Website: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,302m based on the market concensus.

Comstock Resources, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.