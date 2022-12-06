Comstock Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Comstock Resources, Inc. with ticker code (CRK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 22.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.94 and the 200 day moving average is 15.92. The company has a market cap of $3,471m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,775m based on the market concensus.