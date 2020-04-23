Comstock Holding Companies, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 259.0% Upside

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc with ticker code (CHCI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 7. With the stocks previous close at 1.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 259.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.65 while the 200 day moving average is 1.98. The market cap for the company is $16m. Find out more information at: http://www.comstockcompanies.com

Comstock Holding Companies operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate investment and development, asset management, and real estate related services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

