Computer Task Grouporporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

Computer Task Grouporporat with ticker code (CTG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.85 while the 200 day moving average is 8.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $140m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ctg.com

The potential market cap would be $208m based on the market concensus.

Computer Task Grouporporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. The company provides IT and other staffing servicesluding managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Grouporporated was Incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.