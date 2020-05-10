Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.25 and 6.25 with a mean TP of 6.25. Now with the previous closing price of 4.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.95 while the 200 day moving average is 5.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $62m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ctg.com

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company’s IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

