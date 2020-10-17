Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.0% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.25 and has a mean target at 7.13. With the stocks previous close at 4.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.91 and the 200 day moving average is 4.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $77m. Find out more information at: http://www.ctg.com

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Western Europe, India, and South America. The company’s IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company’s IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

