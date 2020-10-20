Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.25 calculating the average target price we see 7.13. With the stocks previous close at 5.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.92 while the 200 day moving average is 4.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $76m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ctg.com

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Western Europe, India, and South America. The company’s IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company’s IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

