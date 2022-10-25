Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 7.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $113m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ctg.com

The potential market cap would be $182m based on the market concensus.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, which include advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

