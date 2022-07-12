Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 with a mean TP of 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.8 while the 200 day moving average is 8.78. The company has a market cap of $129m. Company Website: https://www.ctg.com

The potential market cap would be $205m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, which include advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.